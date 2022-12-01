Covid-19 business loans, first aid training, and the airport technology gateway will be top of the agenda for next week’s House of Keys sitting.
The extension of repayment time for Covid business loans underwritten by the government will be questioned by Douglas North MHK David Ashford.
He wants to know from the Treasury minister if this could go ahead.
The government has been working towards developing its airport technology gateway after plans were introduced in 2015.
It will be a ‘high-quality landscaped business park’ or ‘economic zone’ connecting Balthane, the Freeport and Ronaldsway Airport which will look to attract businesses to set up bases there.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse will ask whether the potential of the gateway has been considered as part of the preparations for the 2023 Budget.
Fellow Arbory MHK Tim Glover will ask for an update on enabling works and when work is scheduled to start.
Meanwhile, Sarah Maltby, MHK for Douglas South, wishes to find out how many schools voluntarily engage with training providers to provide CPR and first aid training to students, and whether mandatory training is being considered.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper will also be asked how many GP appointments there were in the first six months of this year.
The only question for Education Minister Julie Edge will come from Mr Moorhouse on progress for the replacement of Castle Rushen High School.
Unless an emergency question is submitted, there are no queries about action relating to the teachers’ union NASUWT striking this week.
Minister for Infrastructure Chris Thomas will be quizzed by MHKs during the sitting, firstly on how much the cost of disposing a fridge has increased in each of the last five years.
Mr Ashford wants to know on how many occasions, since the start of the school year in September 2022, school bus capacity has been reached, and on which routes.
He will also ask what plans are being developed around either enhancing the TT access road or providing alternatives.
Following questions, the Animal Welfare Bill will have its third reading.
Michelle Haywood introduced the Bill again in September with revisions after it was rejected last year.
It’s designed to provide new laws to give domestic pets more protection from mistreatment in the Isle of Man.
House of Keys members branded the previous attempt as ‘half-hearted’ and said it lacked detail.