A by-election will be called again in the parish of Patrick after nobody came forward to seek election when there was a vacancy on the board of the parish commissioners.
The authority said had no potential candidates put themselves forward and were left with no other option.
The successful person will serve as a board member until April 2025.
Clerk at Patrick Commissioners Ian Maule says the authority hopes to get at least one candidate.
The authority has four members and needs to find an extra member and isn’t allowed to co-opt someone from a different local authority.