A moment of silence was held this morning in the House of Keys in remembrance of a former MHK.

Dominic Delaney died in the early hours of this morning.

The 80-year-old was born in 1943.

He was in the parachute regiment in the army, serving in the Middle East, the Far East and South America.

Mr Delaney was elected as a Douglas East MHK 1976 and served for 19 years.

He was elevated to the Legislative Council where he served 10 years before returning in a by-election in 2005.

He stood down as a member of the House of Keys in 2006.

Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson said: ‘I’m sure honourable members’ thoughts will be with his widow Julia, also a former member of this house, and his family.’