Dominic Delaney died in the early hours of this morning.
The 80-year-old was born in 1943.
He was in the parachute regiment in the army, serving in the Middle East, the Far East and South America.
Mr Delaney was elected as a Douglas East MHK 1976 and served for 19 years.
He was elevated to the Legislative Council where he served 10 years before returning in a by-election in 2005.
He stood down as a member of the House of Keys in 2006.
Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson said: ‘I’m sure honourable members’ thoughts will be with his widow Julia, also a former member of this house, and his family.’