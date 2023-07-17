Former MHK Walter Gilbey has died aged 88.
He was in the hospice after spending several weeks in Noble’s Hospital.
He leaves his wife Jenifer, children Anthony, Caroline and Sarah and five grandchildren.
Mr Gilbey, who was educated at Eton, represented Glenfaba for nearly 20 years.
In his 30s, the one-time merchant banker was elected to the Berkshire County Council and stood as the Conservative Party candidate for the House of Commons in Ealing Southall in 1974.
After moving to the Isle of Man he unsuccessfully contested Glenfaba in 1976 and 1981 before being elected at the 1982 by-election. He lost his seat in 2001 to David Anderson.
A requiem mass will be held at St Mary’s Church in Douglas, on Wednesday, August 2, at noon.
There will be a private burial at Maughold church yard.