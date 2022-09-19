Gef’s ‘Political Party’ comes to the Villa Marina
By Liam Grimley
[email protected]
Monday 19th September 2022 2:28 pm
The Public meeting to discuss the future of the Corrin Home, Peel Kate Lord-Brennan MLC (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Our colleagues at Gef the Mongoose are hosting their very own ‘Political Party’ at the Villa Marina tomorrow night (Tuesday).
The event will see Gef’s Sam Turton and Business 365’s Paul Speller talk to a number of government ministers following the first night of the government conference.
They will be joined by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan and Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson.
After the hosts have had their discussion with the ministers, the floor will open up to the public to ask any questions they have for the ministers attending.
