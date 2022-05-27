Help built heritage committee

A call has been made for people to come forward with evidence about the island’s built heritage.

At the April sitting of Tynwald, the importance of the island’s historic built heritage was recognised and it was agreed that the government should take a cross-departmental approach in its aims to conserve, preserve and enhance this aspect of the built environment.

A Select Committee was established to:

* Assess options for incentives and penalties to address the challenges facing owners, local and national government, and other stakeholders; and

* Assess what policies, schemes and measures exist elsewhere and how these could be adopted by government.

The committee would like to invite written submissions from anyone who wishes to comment on this matter.

Submissions should be sent by noon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Email is preferred but a hard copy is equally acceptable.

The committee may choose to make any information it receives public. Personal contact details are routinely redacted in advance of such publication.

If there is any other information in your submission that you do not wish the committee to publish, or that you believe the committee should not publish, explain this in your submission.

The Members elected to the Committee are Jason Moorhouse MHK, Bill Henderson MLC, and Marlene Maska MLC – who is acting as chair.

The progress of the Committee’s inquiry can be followed via the Tynwald website.