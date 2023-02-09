Questions will be aimed at the minister for justice and home affairs on the survey that found 80% of police officers aren’t happy with their wages in the House of Keys tomorrow.
A survey of union police officers in the Isle of Man has found 89% said that they weren’t satisfied with the pay or work conditions the force offers.
A total of 144 officers were surveyed for the Police Federation Isle of Man officer satisfaction questionnaire, which is 62% of the force in the island.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse will ask how Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson will ensure that concerns raised in the survey are addressed.
She has already said she is grateful to the Police Federation for carrying out the survey.
‘Police are a vital part of our community and I and the department are hugely value the commitment from the men and women who keep us safe every day,’ she said.
‘The process of moving forward on discussions about pay is through the joint consultative committee.’
An update will be provided on where Isle of Man Energy is up to in resolving its billing issues.
The company, formerly Manx Gas, had been issuing incorrect bills since it upgraded its billing system in October last year.
It has received a number of complaints from customers and the chair of the Office of Fair Trading told Tynwald he would be prepared to take tougher action against Isle of Man Energy over the problem.
However, it has since been resolved and the company is working through a backlog of complaints, according to chief executive Jo Cox.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover will ask the Office of Fair Trading chairman what progress has been made in overcoming the issues.
Following on from Douglas North MHK David Ashford’s questions in the previous sitting on what infrastructure is in place for a population of 100,000, Mr Moorhouse also wants to know what action will be taken to attract 15,000 new residents.
He will also ask Chief Minister Alfred Cannan when anything will be done.
Currently, the Isle of Man has a population of just over 84,000 people.
Meanwhile, Treasury Minister Alex Allinson will be asked whether the government will meet the cost of TV licences beyond December 2023 for residents aged 75 and over who do not receive income support.
It was agreed to meet the cost until December 31, 2023, last year in light of rising energy bills and increased pressure on household budgets.
He will also be questioned on the incentives to encourage private sector employers to offer work based pensions.
Mr Moorhouse also wants to know how often Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper plans to give updates on the situation at Ballasalla Medical Centre.
It’s due to formally hand its health service contract back at the end of July, which could threaten GP services in the area.
Manx Care has said that the practice will not be taking new patients at this time.
For Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas, there will be questions around how many abandoned vehicles have been reported to his department in each of the last two years.
The education minister will be questioned on how many certified gas specialists have attended courses at UCM in each of the last five years to enable them to get their qualifications updated.