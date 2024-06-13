Isle of Man residents eligible to vote in the UK election have until Tuesday to have their say.
Anyone over the age of 18 in the island who has lived in the UK and was registered to vote can still influence who comes into power on July 4 – but they must re-register to vote by June 18.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dissolved parliament for general election last month after announcing the election.
Now, more people in the Isle of Man than ever before can now vote election after a law came into effect earlier this year removing a previous time limit.
Until January 2024 people who left the UK more than 15 years ago lost their right to vote. However the rule was abolished under the Election Act 2022.
That means island residents who had previously lived in the UK and registered to vote over there can register in the last constituency they were signed up in before leaving the UK.
This week, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron urged all British citizens living and working overseas to register to vote. There are an estimated five million Brits living abroad able to vote with thousands living in the Isle of Man also eligible.
Lord Cameron says decisions taken towards a secure future on foreign policy, defence and trade will directly affect the lives of those living abroad, including the Isle of Man.
The registration process takes only 60 seconds which is done by visiting gov.uk/registertovote to register and having to hand their National Insurance number and last UK postcode.
Their votes will be counted at the last UK address they were registered to vote at or lived at and they can exercise their democratic right to vote via a trusted proxy or by post. If they opt for a postal vote, all they need to do is ensure it is posted in time to make it to the polling station.
Lord Cameron said: ‘Britons living overseas are flying the flag for Britain abroad, and nearly all of them retain a strong interest in the UK. Now, thanks to this Conservative government, all of them can vote in the General Election – no matter how long they’ve lived abroad. So, I encourage them to sign up to have their say.
‘It is so important to do this, because this summer’s General Election will be one of the most important in our lifetimes. With threats rising across the world, Britain needs a clear plan and bold action.
‘We are living in a world more dangerous, more volatile, more confrontational than most of us have ever known. We need to face up to that fact and act accordingly.’