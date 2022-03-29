Kelsey is Armed Forces Champ

Diane Kelsey MLC has been appointed as the government’s Armed Forces Champion.

In the role, the politician who spent 23 years as an engineer officer with the Royal Air Force will encourage recognition and support for men and women, who serve, or have served, in the British Armed Forces.

She will also be a point of contact for people wanting to know more about the Isle of Man Government Armed Forces Covenant.

The Covenant is a declaration of support from the Isle of Man Government for serving and former members of the Armed Forces and their families on the Isle of Man.

Mrs Kelsey will take over from Juan Watterson SHK after 10 years in the position. According to the government, Mr Watterson was ‘instrumental’ to itachieving Gold Award status in the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme in 2021, following the renewal of the Covenant by the former Chief Minister in 2019.

Mrs Kelsey said: ‘I am excited to continue the good work of Mr Watterson, in further developing the scope and depth of the Armed Forces Covenant – especially the hard-earned Gold Award.

‘I’m looking forward to acting as one of the leads for the Armed Forces on the island and strengthening relationships with UK Defence agencies.’

Mr Watterson will continue his service to the island’s Armed Forces community in his duties as Honorary Colonel of the Army Cadet Force.