This year’s annual general meeting of the Liberal Vannin Party will be held at the Manx Legion Club, Douglas at 7pm on Monday, August 14.
The meeting is open to all and non-members are welcome to attend and take part in discussions.
Policy proposals on education, the environment, ginance, health and social care and housing are tabled for debate.
The agenda for the meeting will be as follows:
1. Report from Liberal Vannin Party Leader, Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care
2. Report from Liberal Vannin Chair, Paul Weatherall
3. Report from Treasurer, Lawrie Hooper
4. Election of Officers
5. Consideration of the circulated policy proposals
6. Any other competent business
The Southern Branch is holding a barbecue on Saturday, September 2.