Malew is the only local authority so far to announced a freeze in rates bills.
Local authorities are currently setting rates, which pay for services from boards of commissioners and Douglas Council.
Ballasalla-based Malew Commissioners unanimously agreed that this year’s rates will remain at 199p.
The authority has seen increases in bills for the Civic Amenity Site, the gate fee at the Energy from Waste Plant and a provision for the Southern Swimming Pool.
But the rise in population thanks to the new estate, which is currently being built in Ballasalla.
The total rates collectable due to new residential and commercial developments has come on stream, the authority says. This, plus a reduction in operating costs, has assisted the board to offset these increases.
In a statement the commissioners’ clerk, Barry Powell, said: ‘These new developments still require to be serviced and we will do so with our current provision in conjunction with out sourced contractors.
‘This should be some comfort to residents of the parish that we are not adding to cost of living increases that continues to affect all ratepayers’ budgets.’
