Most of the big local authorities in the Isle of Man have set their rates for the forthcoming financial year.
The amount charged varies quite significantly but comparisons are difficult to make since some authorities make separate charges for refuse collections, for example.
The calculation of rates goes back to 1969 and rental value then, which has been calculated for properties ever since.
So if the local authority rate were £2 in the pound and the rateable value of property was £100, the ratepayers would be £200.
Water rates are charged for separately.
This is a 8.76% increase on last year’s rates in the town.
The rise is higher than December’s rate of inflation, which was published as 7.4%.
The new rates will be applied in the new financial year, in April.
This is an 11.7% increase on the current rates or £40.23 or 77p per week.
The domestic refuse charge has also increased by £6 (7.3%) to £88.
One pence on the rate equates to £5,614.91 in income for the parish.
Andrew Jessopp, the chairman of the board, said: ‘Given the economic climate over the past 12 months and the inflationary pressures currently being experienced, this was one of the most difficult rate setting exercises in a decade.
‘We considered all of the costs for the forthcoming financial year over several meetings and weighed all the options available to us.’
Port Erin has increased its rates for the next financial year.
The village rate currently sits at 331p but this will increase to 361p up 8.7%
Commissioners chairman Godfrey Egee says the commissioners have been ‘mindful’ of the cost of living crisis and has created a budget which is ‘realistic’.
In a statement he says: ‘The current financial year has seen significant inflationary increases which has impacted us all.
‘The board has been mindful of the rises to the cost of living so has focussed on providing a budget which is realistic yet allows the continued provision of an excellent value service for its ratepayers.
‘As the board states each year, certain costs are outside of its control, such as pay awards, Energy from Waste gate fees and borrowing costs, but where possible and practical, all costs have been reviewed and adjusted.’
He also says the authority has released funding from its rate reserves to ‘mitigate’ some of these pressures.
Castletown Commissioners announced a 44p (14%) increase in the rate of to 356p in the pound.
The refuse levy will also increased by £1 a week to £202.
James Horton, chairman of the board, said: ‘No local authority wishes to announce significant rate increases. It is a matter of public record that we underestimated the level of financial challenge which awaited us in 2022.
‘As detailed in our annual accounts, the town operated at a significant deficit to the rates collected for the year ended March 31, 2022, and has continued to do so into the current financial year.
‘Intervention is now required to address the deficit without further depleting our general reserve.
‘We must also make additional provision for increases to costs in the forthcoming municipal year, a number of which remain undefined.
‘The significant inflationary pressures experienced have led the board to make difficult decisions.
‘We have been united in our view that whilst an clear option, we do not wish to significantly cut spending on services and support for events within the town which will provide a saving now but will be to the detriment of residents and visitors at a later date.
‘We shall however change the way in which we deliver some services with immediate effect which will result in cost savings of just over £19,000 over the next 12 months.
‘Our refuse and sanitation costs continue to increase significantly and the refuse levy increase now fully covers these costs.’
The value of penny in Castletown is £2,562.38.
Peel’s rate currently is 264p but this will increase to 267p in the pound, an increase of 1.1%.
Chair of Peel Commissioners Voirrey Heaton says the local authority has kept the rise as ‘low as possible’ and they are aware that residents are ‘struggling’.
Onchan’s rates are to rise by 7.8%.
The commissioners say the decision to increase rates has been made because of ‘rising costs’.
The rate is currently 346p but this will increase to 373p in the pound.
Commissioner Zara Lewin says residents could not be ‘protected fully’ from a rise due to inflation and increases in waste disposal costs.
In a statement she said: ‘Whilst the board recognise that this year has been difficult for most due to the increase in living costs, the impact of these increases in relation to the authority’s running costs have been no exception.
‘Rising inflation, increases to waste disposal, staff salaries, and utility costs have meant that to avoid cuts to services the board cannot fully protect rate payers from a rise.
‘Additionally, there has been a large investment in relation to our contribution towards the purchase and construction of the new Eastern Civic Amenity Site, and exceptional increases in loan charge repayments.
‘This rise will allow Onchan District Commissioners to continue to invest in improving our services for the benefit of everyone in Onchan.’
She also said the board has made a decision to use some of its reserves to try to ‘limit’ the impact on its residents.
Ramsey Commissioners have set the rate for the 2023-24 financial year at 467p.
This is a 4.9% rise over the 2022-23 rate.
The authority’s new rate will represent an increase in real terms of about 59p per week for a typical three-bedroom property within the town.
The board says that the rate reflects the pressures put upon the authority by inflation, an increased rate for the Northern Swimming Pool, increased costs for refuse disposal at the Energy from Waste Plant and the requirements placed on it to invest heavily in its infrastructure
The commissioners will this year undertake a series of projects:
•Design and construct new public toilets at the Millennium Garden (close to Station Road Shoprite)
•Invest in new gardening equipment and lawn mowers
•Invest in solar panels at the town hall to reduce emissions and reduce running costs
•Improve decorative lights
•Improve disabled access to the town hall
•Continue the vehicle replacement plan
Juan McGuinness, lead member for finance and general purposes, said: ‘Following a detailed review of costs and projects the commission has had to set a rate that is prudent and whilst below inflation continues to invest in our town.
‘Inflation caused by volatile supply chains and unprecedented increases in price of goods coupled with central government effectively enforcing a 3.5p rate rise for the Northern Swimming Pool are things that cannot simply be ignored.
‘Ramsey Town Commissioners recognise the pressures that are faced by our community brought about by the cost-of-living crisis.
‘The below-inflation rate rise reflects the prudent planning of the board of commissioners. A cost-saving programme is underway to look at how costs can be reduced whilst maintaining services.’
Port St Mary’s rates are rising by 9%.
It will jump from 354p in the pound bto 386p i from April.
The authority says the decision was not made ‘lightly’ and it has increased it ‘reluctantly’.
Reasons for the increase include the rising cost of energy from the waste plant, contributions to the Southern Civic Amenity Site and inflation.
In a statement it said: “The board has worked hard to minimise the impact on rates for Port St Mary residents.
‘The board has aimed to produce a budget of practicality and to keep the rate as low as possible during what could’ve been another difficult period for many financially.
‘The board will continue to scrutinise expenditure and apply sound financial planning to its decisions.
‘The cost of living crisis and unstable market forces continue to create challenge’s and this year’s rate increase has been applied with the greatest reluctance.’
As of March 31, 2022, the authority had £13,721 in unpaid rates and says it will be working ‘closer’ with Treasury to sort this.
There are 22 local authorities in the Isle of Man.
Many have either not yet set their rate or not notified the public with the new one.