Logan takes over as president of Municipal Association

Historian Peter Kelly gave a talk about the Isle of Man Municipal Association as part of its annual general meeting.

The association, which comprises the majority of the boards of commissioners across the island, held the meeting in Ocean Views Restaurant in Onchan Park.

The newly-elected president is Fenella Logan of Onchan Commissioners who was nominated as their representative shortly after her election as a commissioner in July 2021.

Elected as vice-president was Alan Jones a member of Peel Commissioners and also their representative on the association.

Following dinner those present were addressed by Mr Kelly, Captain of the Parish of Onchan.

Peter was an Onchan village commissioner from 1975 to 1978, being elected at the age of 27.

He then became the part-time clerk to Onchan Parish Commissioners and, with Eddie Smith, clerk to the village commissioners, engineered the first-ever amalgamation of local authorities in the island resulting in the birth of Onchan District Commissioners.

Mr Kelly was also secretary to the Municipal Association for seven years from 1985.

The association grew until there were only three local authorities out of the total of 26 that weren’t members.

Mr Kelly shared with his audience snippets of interest in the long history of the body, which was formed in 1903.