An MHK is concerned that steam train whistles are causing issues for horses and livestock.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse quizzed the infrastructure minister about locomotive speed restrictions and steam train whistles in the House of Keys this week.
‘We have award-winning horse trams, the horses are very well looked after.
‘It’s very unfortunate if there was any incident involving a horse or any other piece of livestock involving a steam train whistle and I can only apologise for that.
‘It might be interesting to find out the circumstances in which people who have vulnerable horses look after them in respect of putting them close to places where steam train whistles are whistled if that’s going to be something that’s going to make a difference for them.’
Mr Thomas explained that the use of a steam train whistle is defined in section six of the Isle of Man Steam Railway rules and regulations.
‘This defines the locations and activities when a whistle should be sounded, which includes the approach to stations or level crossings, starting or stopping, approaching specific locations, or in the event of any defined risk or in conditions of poor visibility,’ he said.
‘These are clearly defined within section 6 of the rulebook issued to all locomotive drivers or operational staff.
‘I’m looking forward to getting my own copy now I’m properly the fat controller!’
He added: ‘The speed of a steam train is restricted to a maximum of 25mph in normal operation.
‘Additional speed limits are in place for specific sections in the track, such as passing over points and operating in a yard.
‘There are permanent 10mph speed limits in place at specified locations due to limited clearances or other hazards.’