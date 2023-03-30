An MHK wants to know the extent of the impact of flight cancellations and the reasons behind them in next week’s House of Keys sitting.
Douglas North MHK David Ashford will ask the infrastructure minister how many arriving and departing flights in the last month have been cancelled or delayed by more than two hours.
He will also be asking why this was.
Mr Ashford will also be turning to Health Minister Lawrie Hooper to ask what support is provided to departing or returning patient transfer passengers whose flight is cancelled or delayed by more than two hours.
This comes amid a number of flights being cancelled and delayed in the last month.
Between March 1 and March 22, 105 flights (17%) to or from the island were disrupted.
There were 62 cancellations and 43 delays, in comparison to no cancellations in January, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.
It comes as Ronaldsway updates its Instrument Landing Systems which, along with poor weather, has impacted flights.
Other questions in the sitting include Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse seeking an update on the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s negotiations with unions.
Teachers’ union NASUWT has been in dispute over pay with the DESC since last year.
It was the only union not to accept DESC’s pay offer and had arranged a number of strike days for this year.
Its latest were set for February 15 and 16 but they were put off to allow ‘constructive talks’ to take place with the department.
Education Minister Julie Edge will also be questioned by Mr Moorhouse on the sex education investigation, part one of which is already completed.
He wants to know whether teaching staff, support staff, child witnesses, the guest presenter and others were questioned as part of this and when they were questioned.
Meanwhile, Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas will be telling the House how successful the £2 bus fare initiative was.
The cap ends tomorrow (Friday) and people are being encouraged to ensure their Go Cards are up to date.
Mr Moorhouse and Mr Ashford will also be quizzing the minister on Go Gold passes, which have recently undergone changes.
Charging has now been introduced on the heritage railways for people with profound learning disabilities or severe autism who have these passes.
Mr Ashford wishes to know why this is and Mr Moorhouse will ask how many people will be denied free access as a result.
On a similar topic, Mr Thomas will be asked whether there are any restrictions or recommendations about the maximum speed of a steam train and the use of a steam train whistle.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber and will be answering a question on vet vacancies.
She will provide an update on what actions are being taken to address this, what immigration barriers she is aware of, and what conversations have taken place with the UK Government.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson will explain on what grounds Treasury collects rates on behalf of a local authority and what criteria are in place for such collection.
The House of Keys sits on Tuesday at 10am.