MHK to speak at conference
Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett will represent the island this week at the ninth annual British Islands and Mediterranean Region Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference in Gibraltar.
The Conference will explore how to share good practice between women parliamentarians in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s British Islands and Mediterranean Region, including sessions on protection from online harms and how parliaments can do more to attract and retain women parliamentarians.
As one of 10 elected female members of the House of Keys, Mrs Corlett will provide valuable insight to the programme, in particular during sessions focusing on gender sensitive parliaments.
Mrs Corlett will also be speaking at a session with local communities under the topic of understanding the barriers to women standing for parliament. This session is being held at the Governor’s residence in Gibraltar.
Further information about the event can be found on www.uk-cpa.org.
All trip related costs will be published on the Tynwald website.
