The enterprise minister will be quizzed on why the decision was made to stop live music after 9pm in the TT Fan Park near the Grandstand.
Evening live music events won’t be staged at Noble’s Park and the Grandstand this TT and Manx Grand Prix.
The Department for Enterprise says this is one of the ‘improvements’ being implemented to reduce the impact on local residents.
The DfE’s head of production Andy Spiers wrote to residents to thank them for their ‘goodwill and co-operation’ during previous race fortnights – and to outline plans to reduce their impact on them in terms of noise and traffic.
Tim Johnston will be answering this in the House of Keys on Tuesday.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas will be facing questions on the long-term strategy for increasing the use of public transport in the island.
Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher wants to know how these plans align with the recent bus fare increase.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse wishes to find out what the core factors were which influenced the rise in fares.
Some bus fares rose only weeks after the £2 bus fare cap trial ended, with the single use 60p ticket having gone up to £1.10 per journey.
There have also been increases to £4 and £5 for the five-day and seven-day saver tickets respectively.
Meanwhile, Garff MHK Daphne Caine will be questioning ministers on adding fluoride to drinking water.
She will ask Manx Utilities chair Tim Crookall what the cost would be of the equipment, materials and monitoring required to do this and wether the board have discussed this.
Mrs Caine will also ask Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan what the number of staff in the Public Health Directorate is and how many full time equivalent officers have worked on delivering improved oral health in children in the past two years.
There are three questions for the education minister, including what support will be offered to the parents of children on free school meals during the summer holidays.
A question on the same topic will be directed towards Ms Lord-Brennan, asking how much has been spent in the last three years on the summer holiday project for children on free school meals and what has been the source of the funding.
Julie Edge will be asked about Covid infection and Long Covid in schools and how it has impacted staff and pupil absence.
She will also be answering queries on what proportion of school classrooms have air quality monitors, what air quality standards are being reached, and what plans she has to provide the public with access to this information.
Housing and Communities Board chair Chris Thomas will be saying how much new affordable housing the board has built or created.
And Health Minister Lawrie Hooper will be providing an update on diabetic retinal screening in the island.