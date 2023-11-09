Tanya August-Hanson MLC has been presented with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) 2023 New Parliamentarian of the Year Award.
The award has been issued in recognition of her contributions to promoting parliamentary democracy and engagement with young people, her role as an ambassador for the CPA by instigating work on the CPA Academy.
It follows a four-stage elimination process, after being nominated by a fellow parliamentarian.
The award also recognised her bringing the concept of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between parliamentarians and government, and championing the primacy of Keys in the Legislative Council through responsibility for legislation and processes, but not policy, in departments.
Most recently, Miss August-Hanson has also introduced routine Legislative Council work on post-legislative scrutiny in her branch.
As part of the CPA’s mission to strengthen parliamentary democracy through the promotion of good governance and sharing best practice, the awards were launched in 2022 to recognise and highlight inspirational parliamentarians for excelling in their field.
The CPA Secretary General, Stephen Twigg, said: ‘The Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the Year Awards align to our strategic objective of promoting the values of the Commonwealth, parliamentary democracy and sustainable development to a wide audience.
‘Through these annual awards, the CPA will recognise and highlight the invaluable contributions that parliamentarians are making to their local communities and both nationally and internationally within the Commonwealth.’
The 2023 awards were announced at the 66th Commonwealth parliamentary conference held between September 30 and October 6 in Accra, Ghana, attended by the Speaker of the House of Keys and chairman of the Isle of Man branch of the CPA, Juan Watterson SHK.
Mr Watterson said: ‘Tanya has demonstrated her commitment to the principles of good governance throughout her time in Tynwald. Her pioneering work has served to foster accountability, transparency and constructive challenge.
‘As the youngest member of the second chamber in modern times, and the first of mixed-race heritage, Miss August-Hanson is an inspiration to aspiring politicians from all backgrounds.
‘Tanya has achieved remarkable milestones in her first term as a parliamentarian and I take great pleasure in congratulating her on a well-deserved award.’
Receiving the award, Miss August-Hanson said: ‘No Member works alone; any recognition is also for Tynwald fellow members and staff, the Civil Service, and the Manx public, whom we’re privileged to work for.
‘Though small, every day, it’s made clear to me that our island always punches above its weight.
‘We’ve a great story to tell the Commonwealth; rightly proud to be both the world’s oldest continuous parliament, while championing a modern democracy, tackling shared challenges.’
She added: ‘If this award shines a light on our island being the special place it is, then that’s the real reward.’