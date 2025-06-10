An Isle of Man politician has issued a formal apology after a police road safety campaign video sparked outrage by including footage of fatal racing incidents, without consulting the families involved.
The video, released by the Isle of Man Constabulary on Friday, May 16, just before TT practice week, was intended to promote road safety as over 40,000 visitors arrived on the island.
However, a section of the video featuring a clip from a fatal crash during a closed-road race drew heavy criticism from members of the public and bereaved families.
The video opened with a welcome message from Chief Constable Russ Foster and shared hopes for a safe and memorable TT.
While many supported the general message, several viewers condemned the use of footage involving fatalities, branding it ‘deeply distressing’ and ‘extremely inappropriate.’
One online comment read: ‘Started off well, but I fail to see the relevance of the racing incidents on closed roads, not to mention whoever made the shockingly poor decision to use fatal racing incidents.’
Another stated: ‘I totally support the intent of the message and am extremely pro-police, but… I’m very uncomfortable with the use of racing incidents in which people died.’
Others, however, defended the video's hard-hitting nature. ‘This should be played on the boat after the safety announcements to really hit home. Great message,’ one viewer suggested.
In response to the backlash, the Constabulary released an updated version of the video within 24 hours, removing the controversial footage.
During today’s House of Keys sitting (Tuesday, June 10), Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, addressed the issue directly.
‘I must first state my regret at the upset that was caused by the relevant section of the video in question,’ she said.
‘This was, of course, not the intention, but nevertheless, I recognise that individuals have been distressed as a result.’
Tim Glover MHK, who raised the matter, criticised the lack of communication with families, stating: ‘This video release was a big triggering event for these families and caused immense upset. Were permissions sought before?’
In reply, Mrs Poole-Wilson said the Constabulary believed the footage was already in the public domain and therefore did not require consultation.
Mr Glover described the decision as ‘a whole new ghoulish level’ of public messaging, contrasting it with previous campaigns that avoided such direct depictions of fatal crashes.
Mrs Poole-Wilson confirmed that a new clearance process has now been put in place for future content of this nature.
She said: ‘I’m aware that the Constabulary are taking steps to address the identified issue, including making changes to the video.’
‘If there is anybody else with any concerns, they may please raise those with the Constabulary,’ she added.
The controversy comes during a TT period that has seen a second consecutive year without fatalities, a milestone the Minister praised as a sign of improving road safety around the event, and something the Constabulary are proud of.