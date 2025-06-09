Work has begun on a £9m care home development which is being billed as the largest private build project to be carried out in Douglas in the coming year.
The 73-bedroom care home is being constructed on the site of the former Department of Home Affairs’ office on n Woodbourne Road.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
The completed care home aims to provide the high-quality care facilities to cater for the island’s ever-ageing population.
Its developer is Care Developments Group, the company behind the recently completed Bradda View Care Home in Port Erin, the refurbishment of Crovan Court care home in Ramsay and the new-build Salisbury Street care home in Douglas completed in 2016.
Once complete, it will be sold to Aedefica and operated under lease by LV Care Ltd.
David Wormald, director of Care Developments Ltd said: ‘We are excited to lead the development of this high-quality care home on one of the primary roads in Douglas
‘Having worked with both Aedefica and LV Care in the past we look forward to working with both these partners again and delivering this project in around 18 months' time.’
Bruce Walker from Aedefica said: ‘With the Isle of Man facing a steadily ageing population and a shortage of high-quality, futureproof care home beds, particularly for people with high care needs such as those with dementia, this latest project will enable both Aedifica and LV Care to play a meaningful role in addressing this long-term need.
‘The care home will meet the highest standards of care and comfort.’
The build contract has been awarded to CCJ Group Ltd whose Derek Clarkson said: ‘We are pleased to of been awarded this build contract following a competitive tender process and look forward to delivering this project on time and on budget.’