Moffatt fears for the elderly in cost of living crisis
Veteran social campaigner Bernard Moffatt has voiced concerns some of the actions in the new cost of living package set out by the government.
He thinks that the elderly will be left to fend for themselves.
‘It’s clear it will be some pensioners who end up wringing their hands and muttering “now is the winter of our discontent”.’
A £100,000 community warmth fund has been set up to help combat the rising gas prices.
This fund will be used to help local organisations and charities hold events in which people can go to shelter from the winter cold instead of using gas in their own homes.
Mr Moffatt has also commented on the price freeze on electricity imposed by the government to stop a 90% rise.
‘That won’t help folk dependent on gas (like me) or oil but at least if the shower becomes too expensive I can boil a kettle and have a quick spruce up.’
The price of gas has risen by 102% over the last 12 months.
This week’s Manx Independent outlines the cost of living package in detail.
