Lawyer Paul Beckett is set to become the next Tynwald Ombudsman.
The Tynwald Commissioner for Administration, or Tynwald Ombudsman is responsible for investigating and reporting on actions and alleged service failures of government departments, statutory boards and other public authorities in the island.
These investigations can be undertaken in response to complaints by members of the public who claim to have sustained injustice or hardship as a result of maladministration.
If approved by Tynwald, Mr Beckett will take up the role on November 1, when the term of office of the present Commissioner, Angela Main Thompson OBE, comes to an end.
Mr Beckett is a senior Manx advocate with over 40 years’ experience and also serves as chair of the Financial Services Tribunal.
He said: ‘I am honoured to have been selected to serve as the third Tynwald Commissioner for Administration, and shall do my utmost to justify the trust which has been placed in me.
‘Above all, the commissioner needs to be approachable and a good listener. Those bringing complaints, and those complained of, will find that my door will always be open and all will be welcome.’
Chair of the Tynwald select committee, Juan Watterson SHK, said: ‘The Tynwald Ombudsman plays an important role in holding public authorities to account and I am delighted that Paul Beckett has accepted the nomination.
‘In recommending Paul to Tynwald, I should also like to take this opportunity to thank and pay tribute to Angela Main Thompson for her valued contribution to the ombudsman service over the past five years.’
A panel consisting of Mr Watterson, Daphne Caine MHK and Kate Lord-Brennan MHK interviewed the final three candidates and concluded that Mr Beckett was the right person for the job.