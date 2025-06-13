SolutionsHub has appointed Matthew Jones as the business’s corporate governance manager.
The Douglas firm, which helps egaming businesses with licensing and regulatory advice, says the move will support the company’s continued growth and international expansion in the egaming sector.
With more than a decade of experience in corporate administration and governance, Matthew has worked extensively within corporate service firms, delivering expertise in regulatory compliance, and the development of governance frameworks for clients across a variety of global jurisdictions.
Earlier in his career, Matthew gained valuable experience serving as an anti-money laundering and compliance support agent for a business-to-customer operator focused on the African market.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘In his role at SolutionsHub, Matthew will be responsible for the implementation and oversight of governance structures tailored to the complex needs of egaming operators.
‘He will work closely with compliance teams to ensure clients meet multi-jurisdictional regulatory requirements, while promoting operational transparency and accountability.
‘He will also contribute to cross-departmental initiatives aimed at embedding responsible gambling principles into early-stage operational processes, a core part of SolutionsHub’s commitment to industry integrity and player protection.’
Commenting on his appointment, Matthew said: ‘SolutionsHub is respected across the industry for its expertise and reliability. The team is genuinely passionate about helping clients succeed.
‘I’m excited to be working with a team of gaming industry experts and part of a company that’s not only growing but is setting new standards for client service in the egaming sector.’
SolutionsHub chief executive Lee Hills added: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Matt to the team.
‘His strong governance background and practical understanding of regulatory challenges will bring real value to our clients.
‘As SolutionsHub continues to grow and expand into new international markets, strengthening our in-house expertise is more important than ever.
‘Matt’s appointment reflects our commitment to investing in the best talent to support our clients and uphold the high standards our brand is known for.’