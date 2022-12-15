Mr Moorhouse wants to know if he will make a statement on the new Manx Highway Code.
The code was reviewed earlier this year to ensure it wasn’t out of date following changes made in the UK in January.
Tim Crookall, the-then minister for infrastructure, explained changes would help Manx drivers become more ‘familiar’ with the new requirements on British and Isle of Man roads.
Mr Thomas will also be asked how many social housing properties the department owns in the south of the island which have been purpose-built as accessible accommodation and modified to include accessible accommodation.
In addition to this, Mr Moorhouse will ask him whether the department’s interim chief executive officer has the same remit as the previous chief executive officer with respect to wage agreements.
The MHK will move on to ask Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson how many dog attacks on people have been reported in each of the last five years.
This follows animal and farming organisations Manx Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the island branch of the National Farmers’ Union speaking out on the issue of dogs attacking sheep this month.
Both stressed the need to keep dogs on leads when around livestock after recent reports of dog attacks on sheep.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Julie Edge will be answering a question on the department’s meetings with teachers’ union NASUWT.
The union, which is the largest in the Isle of Man, has been in a pay dispute with the DESC over its latest pay offer and has been carrying out strike action.
While the island’s four other unions have accepted the offer, members of the NASUWT rejected it.
Ms Edge has since said the department will not be making a new offer to teachers, however, as the other four accepted it, the offer can be imposed upon them.
Mr Moorhouse will also ask Ms Edge how many children attended Ballasalla School at the start of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 academic years, and what the projected figures are for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
His final question will be put to the minister for enterprise on what factors led to the removal of the bust of Captain Quilliam from its base in Castletown.