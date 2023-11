‘I am grateful to have continuing administrative support from the Clerk to Tynwald and his colleagues. I express my thanks to my immediate predecessor Angela Main Thompson OBE for a smooth handover. My first priority is to manage expectations; to ensure, to the best of my ability, that members of the public who wish to raise a complaint with the Tynwald Ombudsman will have a clear idea of who and what can be investigated and how that process begins and unfolds.’