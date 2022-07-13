£200,000 paid out to civil servants since May 10

The Chief Minister has revealed that £223,781 has been paid out to civil servants who have left their post since May 10.

Figures on the number of civil servants to leave, their aggregated salaries, departure money and pension status were asked for by Onchan MHK Rob Callister.

Alfred Cannan’s figures show that 80 civil servants have resigned, retired or been dismissed since May 10 and that they had an aggregate salary of £3,333,494.

However, the figure of £223,781 will appear low to those expecting to have seen hefty golden goodbyes to recently departed chief executives following a recent outbreak of sudden retirements.

Of those to leave, 31 are below state retirement aged but are now entitled to draw a public service pension.

As well these figures, the Chief Minister’s response also includes a lot of notes, which say:

To reflect the number of people who have resigned, retired or been dismissed since May 10, the figure above includes people who may have entered their notice in the human resources system before May 10. It will also include all civil servants who may be employed as of June 24 but had a future leaving date entered into the system.

Payment on departure includes occupants whose employment had ended on or before June 24, 2022. Further payments may be due to individuals who had not left their position on June 24, 2022 as part of agreed terms of departure.

Figures are rounded to the nearest pound.

Salary is at the end of occupancy and is pro-rata based on the working pattern.

Eligibility for the Isle of Man Government Unified Scheme pension takes effect from age 55 for standard civil service sections at a reduced pension rate.

State retirement age varies based upon the date of birth, with a sliding scale from 65 to 68. This has been accounted for when considering whether staff are eligible for state pension.