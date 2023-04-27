Getting a driving licence in the Isle of Man now costs more than £100.
Costs have risen from £92 to £116 for the theory and practical test in a car.
The test itself has been subject to an increase of £15, from £57 to £72.
For the theory test, there has been a 25.7% rise, from £35 to £44.
In the UK, it currently costs £62 to take a driving test on a weekday, but it’s £75 on evenings, weekends and bank holidays.
A number of other changes have been made. These include changes to fees relating to tests for goods vehicles and buses, motorcycle test charges, and costs of a first provisional licence.
Tynwald members were asked to approve changes to a range of fees relating to driving licences and tests, vehicles registrations, inspections and administration.
Bill Henderson MLC, Joney Faragher MHK and Tim Crookall MHK all raised concerns.
Mr Thomas said the more money that comes to the Department of Infrastructure through budget allocation, the lower the charges would be.
The item was carried, with only four coming up against it.