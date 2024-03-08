Sarah Maltby MHK has joined the Department for Enterprise (DfE) as Political Member with specific responsibility for Visit Isle of Man and Motorsport.
Mrs Maltby was first elected as a Member of the House of Keys in 2021 and joins the DfE having previously undertaken the role of Political Member delegated to social security for the Treasury.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented: ‘I am pleased to welcome Sarah to the Department for Enterprise. I am sure she will bring valuable input and insight to the work of both divisions, stemming not only from her own career, but also her personal interest in the Island’s natural beauty and heritage.
‘Both the Visit Agency and Motorsport divisions have recorded positive indicators of growth in 2023, and have set even more ambitious targets for the year ahead. I have no doubt Sarah will make a trusted and valued Member of the Department and be welcomed by both teams and industry as their representative.’
In a similar move, Dr Michelle Haywood MHK has joined the Treasury, leaving her roles in the Department of Health and Social Care, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, and the Department for Enterprise.
These changes of political memberships within Government departments took place yesterday (Monday, March 11) as part of a mid-term ‘refresh’ from Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
This also sees Chris Thomas MHK being appointed as the vice chair of the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading, subject to the approval of Tynwald.
The Chief Minister said: ‘As we reach the halfway point of this administration, some Tynwald Members have expressed a desire to broaden their experience and contribute in other parts of Government.’