A new stained-glass window, featuring the Manx heraldic shield has been unveiled in the Speaker of the House of Commons’ house in London.
It celebrates the links between the UK, the overseas territories and crown dependencies.
The displays are on either side of the front door to the Speaker’s house and feature the heraldic shields of all of the overseas territories and crown dependencies, including the Isle of Man.
Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: ‘I often use the term ‘British Family’ – and I say it because I mean it.
‘We – the UK, the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies – are a family.
‘In my opinion, the over seas territories and dependencies have been overlooked for too long, yet many of the decisions we make here in the UK have a huge impact on their futures.’
‘They are part of our United Kingdom family, and I want to provide them with a platform on which to speak, to air their concerns, to share experiences and to enable us to learn from each other.’
The Speaker of the House of Commons also spoke kindly of the Isle of Man and the close relationship between it and Lancashire, his home county.
He told ITV: ‘It really does mean a lot to me. There’s the Isle of Man. If I look at the weather report and it’s raining on the Isle of Man, I know an hour later I’m going to get the same rain.
‘It’s that close proximity between the Isle of Man and Lancashire, I think we are one. I love to visit the Isle of Man.
‘But it means so much because it’s that connection between my Lancashire roots and the Isle of Man, and keeping that tight really matters to me.’
The new design also features the coat of arms of Sir Lindsay, which features bees from his home town of Adlington in Lancashire, the key of Gibraltar, signifying his strong ties to the overseas territory and a rugby league ball, as he is currently the president of the Rugby Football League.
The new design was created by John Reyntiens Glass Studio, the same specialists who recently reglazed the Big Ben clock dials.