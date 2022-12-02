David Cretney, the former MHK and MLC and now Examiner columnist, is giving guided tours around Tynwald in the run-up to Christmas.
His ‘mince pie’ Tynwald tour on Thursday, December 15, meeting at the Finch Road entrance to the Legislative buildings at 6pm for a 6.30pm start of the tour followed by free seasonal refreshments.
If you’d like to go, contact him at least three days in advance so he knows how many he’ll need to cater for.
Email [email protected], phone 33974 or write to 12 Manor Drive, Farmhill, no later than three days before the event.
He said: ‘Bring your cameras for a light hearted seasonal tour of our historic Tynwald chambers. Everyone will be made very welcome!’