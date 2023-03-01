The education minister will be asked about teachers taking time off due to stress in the House of Keys tomorrow.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse will asked Julie Edge how many teachers and support workers in primary schools, secondary schools and University College Isle of Man had time off work in each of the last three years because of stress and other issues related to mental wellbeing.
This comes after months of debate around teacher pay and a number of strikes due to poor working practices and pay.
An update will also be sought on teaching by religious groups of transitional programmes and personal, social, health and economic education.
Whether the expression ‘meat-free Monday’ represents a policy of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture will also be asked.
Mr Moorhouse wants to know what factors are used to determine what is served to young people in schools.
The last question for Ms Edge will be whether the Special Educational Needs Code will be progressed as a priority in the new financial year.
The code was put in place in September 2023.
The mill used to buy around 90% of the flour it produced from Ramsey Bakery before it shut down last year.
Its future was then called into question.
Laxey Glen Mills has been in government ownership since 1974 and uses only locally-grown milling wheat which around 10 farmers are contracted to grow.
Mr Cannan will also be answering a question on the impact of house prices.
Mr Moorhouse will ask which dates the Council of Ministers has received information from estate agents about the impact on house prices and rents of an additional 5,000 employees needing to be housed.
Manx Utilities Authority chair Tim Johnston will be asked what happens to electricity tariffs from April 1, 2023.
Mr Moorhouse wants to know how the losses accumulated as a consequence of the additional costs of production over the last 18 months will be managed.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson is set to discuss why the winter bonus has been suspended and how long that suspension will last.
These were for people at higher risk of fuel and food price rises in the winter, who received the first of two further financial assistance payments from the government, totalling £5.7 million.
Energy Support Payments worth £300 each were paid at the end of 2022 to people who receive an income-related benefit, such as income support or employed person’s allowance, and who are responsible for paying housing costs or can be treated as such.
Clare Barber, who is the environment minister, will be questioned on the decision to prohibit camping at Sulby Claddaghs, one of the most popular camping sites in the island, this year.
Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher wants to know if all options were explored before the decision was made.
The House of Keys sitting will start at 10am.