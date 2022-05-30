Top civil servant tells staff: Media reporting and social media has made sweeping statements about the public service – and that is unfair

The man who’s taken over as the island’s top civil servant, Caldric Randall, has talked to his staff about the fallout of Dr Rosalind Ranson’s employment tribunal.

He spoke after a number of high profile resignations, including that of Dr Henrietta Ewart, the director of public health.

Mr Randall, the interim chief secretary, said: ‘The role of director of public health is hugely important to our community, and will be advertised in due course.

‘I’d like to thank Dr Ewart for her commitment and expertise during her time in post and wish her well for the future.’

The government released a video of Mr Randall addressing his colleagues and introducing himself to those who may not have known him previously.

Within the video, he addressed the recent developments, saying: ‘I know the time since the recent employment tribunal has been difficult for many and the findings made tough reading.’

He also took aim at the media, saying: ‘I also know that some media reporting and social media has made sweeping statements about the public service. And that is unfair.

‘There are over 8,000 public servants in the Isle of Man.

‘I know the vast majority of people in the public service are hard-working, honest, and turn up everyday to do their best.

‘The Chief Minister understands this too.’

Mr Randall went on to recognise the need for a change of culture in the Manx government, that has also been promised by Alfred Cannan in recent days.

He said: ‘I want to start the process of making this a place where people are motivated and happy to come to work.

‘I want you to be proud to tell your family and friends that you work for government.

‘There is plenty that we need to fix. One thing on my mind is that every one of you needs to feel able to speak up, if you are being treated badly or if you see something that is wrong.

‘Government has to be a place where you will have your voice heard. ‘

He added: ‘We need to change the culture. That is not an easy thing to do.

‘But I know that together, we can do it. And we need to start now.’

On Friday, May 27, it was announced that Dr Ewart was leaving her post and ‘intends to retire’.

Dr Ewart took up the post in December 2016 after serving as interim director of public health for a period of 18 months.

She is now the sixth of 11 witnesses who testified for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) at Dr Rosalind Ranson’s employment tribunal to have left their post.

The former DHSC chief executive, Kathryn Magson, left the job in January.

The former chief secretary, Will Greenhow, retired on Monday, May 16.

On Friday, May 20, the Treasury Minister and former DHSC Minister, David Ashford resigned.

On Tuesday, May 24, the chief executive of the DHSC, Karen Malone resigned. She replaced Miss Magson when she left in January, and had previously served as deputy.

The executive director of the Office of Human Resources, Clare Conie, also left her role with immediate effect last Tuesday.