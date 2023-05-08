Trade Union Unite has called on the Chief Minister to resign in the wake of the Dr Ranson tribunal.
Dr Ranson was awarded just under £3.2m by an employment tribunal after it found she had been unfairly dismissed after whistleblowing against the government.
Alfred Cannan is due to address the scandal in the House of Keys tomorrow morning (Tuesday), but ahead of that, Unite’s Isle of Man branch has said he and others should resign.
The union said: ‘Why not make the statement that you are and others are to resign that would be welcomed by many on the island. The reputation of this government hangs in tatters and are now coming into question whether they are fit for purpose.
‘Shameful behaviour from the custodians of the public purse and again no lessons are learnt. Till the next time someone lodges a tribunal claim and or a settlement agreement is reached and then hides behind a non-disclosure agreement!’
The union further criticised the island’s elected representatives, saying that ‘it seems that personalities and egos cloud their professional judgements and yet their constituents’ voices are not heard’.
Its statement concluded: ‘Those days of lip service are over and we want answers.’
The Chief Minister is due to make his statement shortly after 10am tomorrow.