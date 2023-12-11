The annual Tynwald Christmas Carol Service will be held at St George’s Church, Upper Church Street, Douglas, at 1.10pm this Thursday, December 14.
A spokesperson for the Clerk of Tynwald’s office said: ‘The President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly MLC, would like to extend a very warm invitation to all members of the public and the local business community to join members and officers of Tynwald for the annual Tynwald Carol Service.
‘The service will be a choral celebration of the festive season with a selection of well-known and less familiar pieces, featuring the Tynwald Choir, the Government Staff Choir and a brass group, with the Order of Service arranged by the Clerk of Tynwald.
‘A retiring collection will be made and the service is expected to finish at approximately 2pm, after which those attending are most welcome to stay for a cup of tea or coffee and a mince pie.
‘The President would also like to express his sincere gratitude to The Venerable Irene Cowell and the team for the hospitality of St George’s on this occasion.’