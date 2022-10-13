Tynwald sittings are to return from next week
The first sitting will take place on Tuesday.
In amongst the 24 questions scheduled to be asked, MHKs want to know what the rationale behind appointing preexisting head teachers to the senior leadership roles in Willaston and Scoill Yn Jubilee primary schools was.
It comes after Laxey and Dhoon head Max Kelly and Kewaigue head Adrian Shorthouse were brought in as head teachers of the aforementioned schools.
Plus, MHKs will ask what promotion opportunities there are in the island for deputy head teachers.
The Minister for Education, Sport and Culture will then be asked about additional post-Covid support.
Julie Edge will also be quizzed on when the external report on swimming pool provision will be published.
Following a number of year groups being sent home due to Covid-19 and the Department of Education’s ongoing negotiations with NASUWT, who have threatened strike action, Jason Moorhouse wishes to find out what support is available for those on free school meals when they’re sent home.
The Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK will also be asking the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber what plans are in place to ensure security of the supply of bread and other imported foods after Ramsey Bakery shut down earlier this year.
New Minister for Enterprise Lawrie Hooper will be revealing how many LoveIOM gift cards, an initiative which rewards customers for spending in local hospitality businesses and was designed to stimulate the economy, have been sold and how much money and time has been invested in them.
In health, Mrs Caine wants to know what progress has been made in developing a combined ME/CFS and long Covid service and if it is now accepting referrals. And Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover will ask what input Rob Callister’s department is having on pharmacy provision in Ramsey and on drug supplies more generally.
Kirk Michael Post Office will also be a topic of discussion after it was revealed that it could face closure.
The sitting will take place on Tuesday at 10.30am.
