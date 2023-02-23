An announcement is expected soon on how the government will be tackling immediate homelessness.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan told Tynwald this week that there is currently support available but talks are taking place with third sector organisations for further help.
Homelessness charity Graih ceased operations on September 30 this year after an assessment of the sustainability of the service.
It had been running for 14 years, providing drop-ins, emergency shelter and pastoral support to ‘homeless people and those in insecure or unsuitable accommodation’.
Government pledged to find an alternative means for people to be provided overnight shelter.
Mr Cannan was asked for an update on provision of a shelter by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse.
He said that strategic partnerships have been set up between the government and third sector organisations.
‘There will be further announcements in coming weeks on how we’re tackling immediate homelessness,’ Mr Cannan said.
The Chief Minister explained that the number of people affected by homelessness as of now is ‘currently in single figures’.
When asked previously, he could not respond, saying there was ‘no formal reporting’ around this.
He had added: ‘Four to five people a night were accessing the Graih service but there are a number of variables at play here.’
In November, the housing and communities board said it was ‘accelerating’ its search for a replacement service following Graih’s closure.
Mr Cannan said the government had commissioned a new service to start up with a target date of January 1, 2023.
He added that ‘any gap in provision is not ideal’ but that there was a strategic review of homelessness underway.
Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas clarified that emergency shelter is available, ‘there’s just not an emergency shelter’.
He said the government was now in a ‘better place’ in tackling this issue.
This is because it is now taking a ‘longer term, strategic approach which caters to the needs of every individual combined with wrap-around services with a case by case approach to dealing with homelessness on the Isle of Man now’.
Mr Cannan said: ‘I think it’s important that we also examine a more holistic approach and that includes what wrap-around services can also be provided to help people move forward with their lives.’