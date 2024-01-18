The board of the Southern Swimming Pool (pictured inset) has denied asking for an increase in subvention payment after it was said to have in a report released this week.
The government report into ‘regional sports hubs’ has suggested the southern facility should close, and a motion is to be brought to Tynwald at the end of February to decide its fate.
In the report by the Department of Infrastructure and Department of Education, Sport and Culture, it suggests that an additional £220,682 was requested by the pool board, which they categorically refute.
It also suggested that the National Sports Centre (NSC) should adhere to its budget rather than be allowed to overspend.
The Courier recently reported that the Douglas facility overspent by £300k despite being given a budget of £1.7 million.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Southern Pool Board denied claims made in the report, stating that it has never asked for an increase in subvention payment, and it has been frozen for the last three years.
It added: ‘Also the report states that “an estimated £1million is required to extend the Southern Pool’s lifespan beyond the short term but this figure doesn’t improve the facility”.
‘This is misleading as it relates to a total estimated maintenance cost over the next 30 years.
‘If the pool was replaced at the same time as CRHS, it would only need maintaining for 5 years and would cost nowhere near £1million.
By comparison, the NSC maintenance costs are £5.6 million over the same period.
‘In addition, there has been no calculation of the extra financial and time costs to transport 750 children to other facilities, assuming there is availability, if Southern Pool were to close.
‘The analysis is incomplete without this figure.
‘The report is flawed, inaccurate and incomplete and should be adjusted to fairly represent the situation before being presented to Tynwald in February 2024.
‘There is another solution to DESC’s financial constraints which would enable all existing facilities to continue without any additional funding.
‘All the regional pools could operate within their existing subvention payments and the NSC must adhere to its budget rather than just being allowed to overspend.
‘Alternatively, if DESC wishes to continue financing deficits at the NSC, it could ask for the eastern local authorities to pay a leisure rate like all the other local authorities across the island.’
