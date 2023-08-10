Metabolizm Events says the time it took to secure planning permission means its planned pop-up (temporary) bar in Peel won’t happen this year.
This week planners game Hummingbird Promotions, the same team behind Metabolizm, the go-ahead to launch its bar/lounge hangout.
However, while approval was granted 5-1, the business had wanted to take run its bar through August, something that now won’t happen.
On Thursday, the company issued a statement which said it was ‘deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from both the Peel community and Isle of Man at large, along with the steadfast backing of Peel Commissioners and local authorities throughout our journey.'
However, it added: ‘Unfortunately due to the long process time was so far with planning and then having to go through the licensing process only after the planning is approved we can’t launch this August due to the limited time period we would have to deliver such an exciting concept for you all, but we’re thrilled to announce that now planning as been approved we can be fully committed to bringing this concept to life in 2024.’