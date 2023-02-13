A pop-up shop will be open this weekend to raise money for a local charity.
Lonan and Laxey Fundraising Group will be hosting the pop-up, which will be selling clothing and shoes, household items, and homemade goods, such as cakes and marmalade.
All funds raised will go to Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, which provides support to island residents affected by cancer.
It will take place next door to the Laxey Co-op in the building that was previously Laxey Kitchen.
People can attend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm each day.