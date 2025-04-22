Religious leaders across the Isle of Man have paid tribute to the late Pope Francis who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.
The Vatican confirmed that the first Latin American Pope passed away following a stroke less than 24 hours after he delivered an Easter address from a wheelchair in St Peter’s Square.
The Pope had been suffering from ongoing health issues and recently spent five-week hospital after succumbing to bouts of pneumonia.
Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis was elected Pope in March 2013 and served as the head of the Roman Catholic Church for over a decade.
The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Liverpool, The Right Reverend Malcolm McMahon - whose archdiocese includes the Isle of Man – issued a heartfelt tribute to the late pontiff on Monday evening.
He said: ‘Brothers and sisters, it is with a sense of deep sadness with thanksgiving to God for a life lived in the Lord’s service, that we have learned today of the death of our Holy Father Pope Francis.
‘From the first moments of his pontificate, as a bishop from the peripheries on March 13, 2013, he has impacted the minds and hearts of many in the world seeking that we should all be fratelli tutti – brothers and sisters together, in this our common home.
‘The Catholic Church has lost its universal Pastor, and so today we pray for his eternal rest, we thank God for the much good he has done, and we pray for the Cardinals as they move to elect another successor of Saint Peter to continue to guide and lead the Church in 2025.’
Archbishop McMahon added: ‘I have many fond memories of meeting him, most recently in January at the first general audience of the Jubilee Year.
‘I will remember him as a kind and welcoming priest and bishop.
‘Francis asked everyone who met him never to forget to pray for him – let us assure him of our prayers that he would finally meet the good shepherd and gentle judge he so zealously served.’
The Lord Bishop of Sodor and Man, The Right Reverend Patricia Hillas, also issued a statement in response to the news, expressing solidarity with the Island’s Catholic community.
‘Our prayers are with our Catholic brothers and sisters today,’ she said.
‘We join in giving heartfelt thanks for the life, ministry and devotion of Pope Francis and commend him to the love of God whom he has served so faithfully.
‘That the Holy Father was able to share in the celebrations of Easter is a great mercy, and we trust that he will in Jesus Christ rise in glory.’
Pope Francis granted co-cathedral status to the Church of Saint Mary of the Isle in Douglas in 2023 – a rare honour in the Catholic Church.
The church became a co-cathedral to Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral.
The Isle of Man now holds the unique distinction of having two cathedrals: the Church of Saint Mary in Douglas and Peel Cathedral, the seat of the Church of England Diocese of Sodor and Man.