The Isle of Man's official Liverpool FC Supporters Club has paid tribute to Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who has died following a car accident in Spain.
The 28-year-old, who wore the number 20 shirt for Liverpool, was killed in the early hours of Thursday morning alongside his brother, André.
The fatal crash occurred near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, on the A-52 Rias Bajas Highway close to Palacios de Sanabria.
Local police said the accident happened at around 12.30am when the Lamborghini the brothers were travelling in suffered a burst trye and veered off the road while heading towards Benavente.
Jota’s death comes just days after he married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso.
The Isle of Man Liverpool Supporters Club, part of the official global network of Reds fan groups, posted a heartfelt message on social media following the news.
A spokesperson wrote: ‘Words cannot express the shock and pain of losing our number 20. Our hearts and condolences go out to Diogo and André’s family. God bless them. YNWA.’
Tristan Ringham, speaking on behalf of the supporters club, added: ‘To go from the highest of highs - winning the league, the European Nations League and getting married – all within a short period, to the lowest of lows… his legendary status is secured.
‘His song will be sung on the Kop for decades to come and he’ll never be forgotten.’
Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020, quickly became a fan favourite at Anfield for his sharp finishing, tireless work ethic and tenacity in and around the box.
His loss has been felt deeply by fans across the world, including on the Isle of Man, with many supporters paying their respects outside Anfield since this morning.