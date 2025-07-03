Hundreds of motorcyclists took part in an emotional tribute lap around the TT course on Wednesday evening to mark 25 years since the death of racing legend Joey Dunlop.
The Northern Irishman, widely regarded as one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time, claimed a record 26 TT wins between 1977 and 2000.
He died aged 48 while competing in a race in Estonia on July 2, 2000.
To honour his memory, a special parade lap was organised by the Joey Dunlop Foundation, with bikers gathering in Pit Lane around 6.30pm for a ride around the 37.7-mile course that brought Joey so much success.
The familiar sight of yellow helmets and Dunlop merchandise was on show as riders lined up, many sharing stories and memories of the man known as ‘Yer Maun’ before setting off.
The lap wasn’t just about those on two wheels however, as spectators lined the pavements and roads across the island to watch the convoy pass by.
Police supported the event by escorting the ride and managing junctions to ensure the group remained together and safe.
Ahead of the event, a spokesperson for the Joey Dunlop Foundation said: ‘It is 25 years to the day since the world lost not only a motorsport icon but a truly humble and generous man whose charitable work continues to inspire.
‘Many are familiar with the invaluable work of the foundation, especially through Braddan Bridge House, a facility that stands as a lasting and fitting tribute to Joey’s legacy.’
While Joey’s record has since been surpassed by his nephew Michael, for many fans the original Dunlop remains unmatched in spirit, bravery, and sportsmanship on the Mountain Course.