The takeaway, which had been based opposite the library on Duke Street, temporarily closed in January, citing ‘unavoidable reasons’.
At the time, the business promised to return with even better ‘taste and service,’ leaving many loyal customers hoping the closure would be only temporary.
But last week, Smash N Fry offered a glimmer of hope on social media.
In response to a comment, the takeaway confirmed that plans for a comeback are moving forward.
‘We are opening soon, we have got the location. Just getting prepared – it will take a few weeks,’ the post said.
While the exact location has not yet been revealed, indications suggest that the reopening may not be at the original Duke Street premises, but elsewhere in the capital.
Smash N Fry built up a strong following in Douglas thanks to its menu of smash burgers, fried chicken, loaded fries, wings, and other hearty favourites.
Known for generous portions and bold flavours, the venue offers both dine-in and takeaway options, along with a dedicated kids’ menu.
The announcement has sparked excitement among Douglas diners who have been waiting for the eatery’s return.
Many people commented on the post, expressing their eagerness to enjoy the signature burgers and fried chicken once more.
One said: ‘We’ve missed our burger fix, this place is fantastic and we can’t wait to visit again.’
Another added: ‘I hope they return somewhere nearby in Douglas to be honest, a great lunch spot.’
Although the reopening date is still a few weeks away, many will be looking forward to finding out where the business opens up.