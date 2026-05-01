In a statement shared on social media, the restaurant said the decision had been made ‘with a very heavy heart’ and followed a change in personal circumstances.
The statement read: ‘This has not been an easy decision, but due to family commitments and a change in circumstances, we are no longer able to continue running the restaurant.’
‘Your love for our flavours has meant everything to us,’ the statement added.
A message of thanks was also extended to staff, both past and present, for their ‘dedication, hard work and passion’.
The restaurant said it would continue to operate for the next few weeks and encouraged customers to visit before it closes.
It has also asked anyone holding gift vouchers to redeem them before the closing date.