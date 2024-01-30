A popular TT and Manx Grand Prix campsite has announced plans to shut for good this summer.
Ballamoar Campsite, in Ballaugh, shared a post on Facebook informing the public of its the news, stating it's 'closing for good on June 23, 2024'.
It added that the well-known Spot the dog 'thanks all the patrons the site has had over the years'.
It will be closing following its final TT fortnight this year, after more than 10 years.
Regular visitors to the campsite, which is positioned just off the TT Course, have commented on the announcement post sharing their memories of the campsite, expressing their sadness and giving their thanks.
One said: 'So sad, I thought you may have reconsidered when mentioned it at last years TT.Ballamoar is the best campsite on the island. Not sure where to camp next time I go? Good luck for the future Steve and all....thanks for the TT memories.'
Another said that 'Ballamoar was the best site on the island and a great loss, thanks for your hospitality over the years'.
Another heartfelt message said: 'Your site always felt like my home from home and very relaxing. Good luck for the future guys.'