With the summer holidays almost here, one of the Isle of Man’s favourite seasonal sights is making a welcome return - the Bride Sunflowers.
Organisers confirmed that the popular field, planted on April 28 this year, is beginning to bloom, with the first flowers of 2025 now appearing.
In an update to islanders this week, they said: ‘We hope to have the field open for visitors in the next few weeks when there are enough flowers for you all to enjoy and pick.’
Last year, the sunflower field raised £1,000 for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.
Entrance to the car park is via Cranstal Road in Bride, and opening dates and times will be shared on the Bride Sunflowers Facebook page.