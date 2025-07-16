· Raad Mooar Ghorree - The milky way. Literally ‘The Great Way of Godred’. Gorree is the Manx name for Godred Crovan, the Viking King. This is where we get the name ‘Orry’, say ‘King Gorree’ and you’ll see how the G of ‘Gorree’ got lost along the way. Say it like ‘Raird MOO-uh GHO-ree’.