A popular walking route near Kirk Michael will close for more than a month next week.
Part of the Raad Ny Foillan in Michael will close to all users from Monday, February 9, for about five weeks for maintenance and accessibility improvements.
The section of old railway line between Orrisdale North and Orrisdale South junctions will be closed to all users. This is to allow maintenance work on the former railway bridge along the route. The existing narrow bridge deck is to be removed. It will be replaced by a wider, stronger structure.
As well as improving facilities for users of the public right of way, the change will allow access for the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) to use a tractor mounted flail (threshing machine) when maintaining this section of path.
In a statement, the DoI says: ‘This will simplify, speed up and reduce costs of cyclical maintenance of the path. This approach has been successfully employed elsewhere on the Island's former rail lines that have been given over to public rights of way.
‘While bridge improvements are underway, the path's surface will also be improved using rolled road planings. Parts of this section of the path are currently very muddy, especially in winter and present difficulties to some users.
‘These improvements are being undertaken following consultation with, and agreement from Michael District Commissioners.’
The DoI says the rolled stone surface will be similar to that where the old railway line runs through the village of Kirk Michael.
A DoI spokesman added: ‘It is intended that this work will improve accessibility and will make the path suitable for year round use by an expanded cross section of the community, including wheelchair and push pram users.
‘While these improvements are being undertaken, PROW users will be diverted around the works via Orrisdale Road.’