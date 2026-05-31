This year’s Port Erin Beach Festival has been cancelled due to the poor weather forecast.
The event was scheduled to take place tomorrow (Monday, June 1), but organisers have now confirmed it won’t go ahead due to the forecast of heavy rain and highs of 20mph winds.
A spokesperson from the event commented: ‘We are very sad that the event will not be taking place, but in the interest of our traders, all our teams doing the event and of course our wonderful public, it is for the best.
‘Thank you for understanding.’
The festival was set to include market and food stalls, boat trips around the bay, paddleboarding, aqua bikes, kayak hire and a variety of beach-based activities.
Children were also set to have the opportunity to take part in organised beach sports with Active Souls from 1pm, while the annual sandcastle competition was set to take place at 2pm.