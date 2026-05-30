However, the shoot was postponed ‘due to operational reasons’.
It will now take place between approximately 4pm and 9.30pm.
The film is being directed by Reid Carolin, who co-wrote the script and has previously worked with Tatum on productions including Dog, Logan Lucky and Magic Mike.
Hewson, daughter of U2 frontman Bono, is known for roles in productions including Bridge of Spies alongside Tom Hanks.
Since filming began, Tatum has been spotted around the TT paddock accompanied by camera crews and production staff, with the production attracting significant attention around the island during the opening days of this year’s TT Festival.
He said: ‘The most important thing to us was that we got everything right in terms of making this event real and portraying the authenticity of this island and this race to audiences around the world.’
He added: ‘It's been a long process of figuring that all out, and I feel like we've got a great plan going into the race week.’